By John Spencer Editor’s note: This is an excerpt of the book “Connected Soldiers: Life, …Read More »
-
These Sky Soldiers Had to Fight Their Way Out of a Bog Before the Mud Ate Them Alive in Iraq
-
‘I Should Have Worried About Dying’: That Time We Crashed the Nuclear Submarine
-
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ – World War I Classic Gets New Look From Netflix
-
A Bomb in the Briefcase: New Book Shows How Close Iran Came to Unleashing Terror Attack in Paris
-
Forty Years of Rambo: Here’s a Look at the ‘First Blood’ Trailer From 1982
-
Russia Blocks Security Camera Footage in Wake of Attack on Black Sea Fleet in Crimea
Closed circuit camera broadcasts from Sevastopol have been blocked in the wake of explosions at …Read More »
-
Moscow Ends Partial Military Conscription, Russian Defense Ministry Says
-
‘The Helicopter Fell Apart’: Third Russian Ka-52 Goes Down Over Kherson
-
Ukraine Making Strides Against Iranian-Built Drones, UK Says
-
Two Pilots Killed When Russian Su-30 Fighter Jet Crashes in Siberian Residential Neighborhood
-
Gunmen Kill 13, Wound Dozens in Attack on Shi’ite Holy Site in Iran
Gunmen attacked a major Shi’ite holy site in the Iranian city of Shiraz on October …Read More »
-
Nigeria Soon Could be Hit With Terror Attack, US Embassy Warns
-
Russia’s Scheme to Steal US Military Technology: Indictment Reveals Phony Paperwork, Aggressive Tactics
-
Four Pumpkins, 136 Condoms, and Liquid Meth: A Halloween Find at the Border
-
Shooting at Russian Military Training Site Kills 11, Wounds 15, Moscow Says
-
Escape Through the Mountains: Crossing Into Georgia to Flee Putin’s Draft
by Nadia Beard, RFE/RL KAZBEGI, Georgia — The picturesque road that climbs vertiginously through the …Read More »
-
Rescue in the Atlantic Ocean: UK’s Royal Air Force Helps Extricate Sailor From Stricken Yacht
-
The Soviets Used a Thermonuclear Bomb to Extinguish a Hellish Fire That Raged for Years
-
Beyond the Gamma Rays: A Nuclear Blast Would Bring Blinding Light, Searing Heat, and Intense Wind
-
Russian Soldiers Told to Use Menstrual Products On War Wounds
-
This Vietnam-Era Hawk Missile System Could be Headed to Ukraine
The U.S. is considering sending Hawk missile systems to Ukraine. The Hawk dates back to …Read More »
-
It Didn’t Start in Ukraine: The Surprisingly Long History of Drones in Warfare
-
Moscow Boosts Weapons Production, Examines Possible Criminal Actions From Contractors
-
Ukraine’s Malyuk Bullpup Rifle a Battlefield Favorite
-
Springfield Armory MC Operator: A Five Year Update, Zero Regrets
-
Supreme Court Vacates Ruling on Massachusetts Handgun Case, Tells Lower Court to Reconsider
by Friedrich Seiltgen The U.S. Supreme Court has vacated a Massachusetts ruling on a case …Read More »
-
Gun Rights Advocates Re-File Lawsuit Against New York’s Concealed Carry Act
-
Florida Official Vows to Ban New Credit Card System That Tracks Gun Purchases
-
This Credit Card Company Rejects New System That Paves the Way to a Back-Door Gun Registry
-
Medical Marijuana and Firearms: Feds Say You Can’t Use Both; Florida Official Disagrees, Takes Case to Court